A man has been arrested in New Westminster and could face charges after he allegedly threatened a local restaurant owner with a stun gun.

Police say three diners were leaving a Queensborough pizza restaurant at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday when they were approached by the owner because they hadn't paid their bill.

"One of the diners allegedly produced a stun gun, sparked it, and asked the restaurant owner if he wanted to die over a $200 bill," police said in a news release.

Staff then called 911 and officers searched the area for the three diners. Later that evening, officers were called to a home where two guests were refusing to leave. Police said when they arrived, the three people at the home matched the descriptions of the diners.

One man was arrested and charges have been recommended including one count each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

"This kind of intimidating behaviour is not tolerated in New Westminster," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in the release.

"The restaurant staff did the right thing by not taking matters into their own hands and calling 911."