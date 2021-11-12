Owner of Ontario restaurant that lost liquor licence for not checking vaccine status says she isn't being rebellious

The owner of a popular Ontario restaurant that had its liquor licence suspended for not checking vaccination status said she doesn't want to come across as rebellious but believes she has no business asking about her customers' medical information.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a statement Friday they suspended, and are moving to revoke, the liquor licence of Wild Wing in Belleville, Ont.

The AGCO said that on Sept. 29, compliance officers spoke to the liquor licence holder at the Wild Wing location, who allegedly told them she does not check vaccine status or require face masks while inside.

Compliance officers followed up two times in October and continued to observe non-compliance, the AGCO said.

The AGCO returned on Nov. 9 and said they "observed that multiple unmasked patrons were entering and exiting the establishment and that vaccine confirmation and identification were not checked."

"The manager advised that his staff does not request vaccination confirmation or identification from patrons," the AGCO said

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Friday, the owner of the Wing Wild franchise, Jackie Banas, said this is not about being “anti-COVID or rebellious,” but about respecting people’s private medical information.

Banas said she believes asking for proof of vaccination for COVID-19 is a "slippery slope" that violates her customer's rights.

"We aren't asking for vaccine passports and so if you aren't comfortable, don't come in,” she said.

Banas said there is a sign posted outside the restaurant, which notifies customers that vaccine status will not be checked. She also said customers or staff who don’t wear masks will not be questioned.

She said she's "doing the best she can" to make everyone feel like they are welcome at the restaurant.

"It's really up to each individual to know the right thing for them," she said.

Banas said losing her liquor licence doesn’t concern her because the majority of her sales do not come from alcohol.

"People can buy alcohol anywhere but they can't get our wings anywhere else, so I don't see it causing too much of a challenge," she said. "People will still come and eat."

Under the Ontario government's reopening plan, proof of vaccination will be required until at least January in many non-essential settings.

The AGCO said it is in the "public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence of Wild Wing Belleville."

CTV News Toronto attempted to contact Wild Wing's head office but no one was available for comment.

