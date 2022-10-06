Owner of overturned boat near Queenstown last week found deceased: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP in New Brunswick says the owner of a boat that was found overturned near Queenstown last week has been located dead near Hampstead, N.B.
On Wednesday, members from the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the Coast Guard, Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre (JRCC) and Ground Search and Rescue were investigating in the Queenstown area as part of an investigation into a 54-year-old man from Kars, N.B., who was considered missing.
Around 1:30 p.m. that same day, Ground Search and Rescue members located a body on the riverbank near Hampstead. The body was identified as being the missing man.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. Police do not currently believe criminality to be a factor.
On Sept. 27, police responded to a report of an overturned wooden sailboat found in the water in the Queenstown area around 2:20 p.m. The boat was unoccupied, but had personal belongings on board. Police say the owner had been last seen loading his boat at the Wickham Wharf that same day.
The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.
