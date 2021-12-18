Owner of Regina restaurant Peg's Kitchen dies

Peg Leippi, co-owner of Peg's Kitchen, passed away Friday night.

Leippi's family made the announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

A service for Leippi is being planned for the spring to allow for the large party she wishes it to be.

The restaurant will be closed on Monday with the plan to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Leippi's family spoke to CTV News Regina earlier this week after she sustained severe injuries from a fall.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $63,000 as of Sunday.