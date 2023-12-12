Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud

A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.

Joseph Alan Myers of Estlin, Sask. was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 by the Regina Police Service (RPS) early last week.

Myers is listed as the owner of Regina based contractor “Prairie Boy Windows" on LinkedIn – with several negative online reviews of the business mentioning Myers by name.

Beginning in June of 2022, RPS received a report of fraud involving a local contractor that was hired for home repairs in 2021.

According to police, the contractor provided an estimate of work and requested a deposit from the victim.

After the payment was received, the contractor failed to complete the repairs and did not return the deposit to the victim.

Between June 2022 and December 2023, Regina police received 48 reports concerning the same contractor.

The reported fraud between April of 2021 and June of 2022 costed the victims over $258,000 in total.

In July of 2022, several Regina residents spoke with CTV News – alleging they had been defrauded out of thousands of dollars by Prairie Boy Windows.

Lisa Roland was one of them. Speaking with CTV News at the time – Roland said it was no challenge finding others with similar stories.

“As soon as I said ‘I’ve got a complaint about a window company’ and he said ‘Is it Prairie Boy Window?’” she recounted.

“I said yeah and he says, ‘You’re one of many, many people.’”

Myers was arrested by members of RPS’s financial crimes unit on Dec. 6.

He was released on an undertaking and is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on Jan. 17, 2024.

With files from Hallee Mandryk.