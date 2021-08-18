Owner of Sask. horse therapy centre recognized as a Hometown Hero

Over the past 21 years, Erin McCormick has helped hundreds of people through therapeutic horseback riding.

McCormick runs Equilibrium Therapeutic Riding, north of Saskatoon.

Her students have different degrees of physical and cognitive challenges — from people who have suffered a brain injury, to those with cerebral palsy.

“The movement of the horse is the critical piece that is so therapeutic, and that's because it simulates the same movement in your pelvis when you're walking,” McCormick told CTV News in her arena.

McCormick says the most rewarding part is seeing the success off the horse.

“There are so many different ways that you see the benefits just outside of the riding arena. I think improving a person's function in everyday life is really a huge achievement,” McCormick says.

She coaches about 100 people each week.

McCormick says her students have been able to sit or stand independently as a result of therapeutic riding.

Rupan Sambasivam has been coached by McCormick for 13 years.

“When I started, I was petrified of horses,” says Sambasivam, who has cerebral palsy.

Now, he’s winning awards and has better control over his movements — crediting his progress to McCormick’s dedication.

“She’s always on my case,” Sambasivam says, laughing.

“But that’s good for me, because she wants the best for me.”

McCormick has been selected as a CTV Saskatoon Hometown Hero.

