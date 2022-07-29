Owner of 'significant' sum of cash in Leduc located
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police say the owner of a significant amount of cash found in Leduc has been located.
Mounties put out a call on Friday looking for the owner of the money, which a Good Samaritan turned in after being found in a parking lot.
Officers did not release the exact amount of money that had been found in hopes of locating its rightful owner.
“Leduc RCMP would like to thank the good Samaritan for bringing the found money to the attention of police,” said Sgt. Matt Whattam. “This is an example of the positive impact we see from citizens in the community every day.”
