Owner pleads for dog to be returned after truck stolen in eastern Ontario

An eastern Ontario man is pleading for the public's help after his truck was stolen in a busy parking lot, with his dog inside.

The incident happened south of Ottawa Wednesday morning, at a mini-mall parking lot in Iroquois, Ont.

That's when David Borovoy ran into the Foodland to grab toothpaste, leaving his truck running outside with his 11-year-old dog, Diesel, inside.

"I came out of the Foodland and thought someone was playing a trick on me," Borovoy recalled. "Being like someone got in my truck and moved it."

However, he soon realized the vehicle had been stolen, along with Diesel, his cellphone, wallet and passport.

"Everything was in that truck and last night was not an easy night, I can tell you that," Borovoy said.

"I just want my dog. I don't care about the truck at all. I don't care about the possessions in the truck. The only thing I care about is the dog," he said.

Borovoy called the OPP around 10:50 a.m., who say the truck was last seen heading west on Highway 2 towards the traffic circle.

After more than 24 hours, police say they have no leads on the truck or the missing dog.

"This auto thief was quite brave in jumping in a truck with a German shepherd and taking off with it," OPP Const. Justin Dickson said.

While the 125-pound dog would usually be a great anti-theft device, Dickson says they continue to investigate, and asks anyone with information to come forward.

"Even if we are going into the store for just a few seconds, we are encouraging motorists always lock your vehicle, don't keep valuables inside and make sure you have your keys with you, make sure it's secure," Dickson said.

Borovoy says he has not slept for more than 30 hours and has driven hundreds of kilometres around the region looking for Diesel.

He says the search will continue until the German shepherd is found.

"My question is, 'Why would you take the dog?' Why wouldn't you kick him out and leave him there?" he said.

"As long as I can get the dog back, keep the truck, I don't care," Borovoy said.

He says Diesel walks with a limp and was wearing a brightly coloured collar with PC Pets on it, and has amber eyes.

"This dog is a very well-travelled dog. We go boating, I have a sailboat, the dog goes boating with me everywhere. This dog is attached to my hip," Borovoy said.

The missing truck is described as a silver 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 with a tonneau cover, and a Surgenor logo on the tailgate.

"I ran in and I decided to keep the truck running for the dog because it wasn't very warm yesterday and I just figured it would be better to leave the vehicle run for the dog, so he would be comfortable," Borovoy said.

"Apparently, that was a bad idea because someone just walked up, got in my truck and left with the dog in the truck."

"I just hope somebody can find him, or if you're the person who has my dog, drop off my dog off somewhere I can find him," Borovoy pleaded.

"Bring him to the Foodland or the gas station. You can be anonymous. Just bring me the dog. I don't care about the truck," he said.

"Whoever has taken my dog you have destroyed me in more ways, that's all I can say."

Anyone with information on Diesel or the missing truck is encouraged to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.