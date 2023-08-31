Owner sought after 'valuable' dental equipment found in abandoned rental van: Kelowna RCMP
Mounties are searching for the rightful owner of a piece of "valuable" dental equipment that was discovered in an abandoned rental van in Kelowna earlier this month.
Kelowna RCMP said they received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Harvey Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered what appeared to be an abandoned rental van.
"During a search of the vehicle, a piece of specialty equipment, a Procera Scanner Mod 50 in a large carrying case was found," Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a news release Wednesday, adding that the equipment is used in the dental industry.
"This equipment is highly specialized and our online research indicates that it is also valuable. Whoever is missing it surely would want it back," Della-Paolera added.
Anyone who recognizes the equipment and can provide documentation of ownership is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-47850.
