Owner to be charged after dog attack
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
A 46-year-old woman was critically injured in the Dec. 13 attack near Alberta Avenue.
The owner faces three charges – not having a dog licence, failing to control or leash a dog, and dog attack causing injury – a city spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.
They said the charges are pending as "officers are trying to make contact with the dog owner."
The dog remained in the custody of Animal Care and Control on Tuesday.
There was no update on the victim's condition.
-
Kitchener high school won’t reopen before Christmas breakGrand River Collegiate Institute will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a sewer blockage.
-
3D software helps northern Ont. mine boost production of high-grade goldArgonaut Gold said this week that the use of 3D software has enabled it to increase production of high-grade gold at its Magino Mine in Dubreuilville, northwest of Wawa, Ont.
-
Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by policeThe victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.
-
Videos show moment police arrest driver of stolen U-Haul following lengthy pursuit across TorontoVideo footage has surfaced showing the moment when police pulled the driver out of a stolen U-Haul truck and arrested him, following a lengthy pursuit throughout the streets of Toronto.
-
‘It's impossible’: reaction to feds plan to brake the sales of gas-powered vehiclesThere are some who feel the federal government’s target for the end of gas-powered vehicles belongs in the back seat.
-
Manitoba shipping company signs agreement with Hudbay Minerals to ship products through Port of ChurchillAn Indigenous-owned company in Manitoba has reached an agreement with a mining company to transport minerals to the Port of Churchill in order to access international markets.
-
South Grenville high school students celebrate Christmas by serving festive meal to neighbouring schoolStudents at a South Grenville high school prepared a feast for children and teachers at a nearby elementary school to enjoy.
-
Bringing peace to St. Clair CollegeA new monument has been installed on the main campus at St. Clair College.
-
'It is really sad': Children at Cape Breton youth centre ask for food instead of toys in letters to SantaThe staff at Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S., was surprised to learn what some of the children were asking for in their letters to Santa.