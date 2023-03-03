Owners of popular Chinook Honey Company set to retire after nearly two decades

Cherie and Art Andrews will soon start their second retirement after almost 20 years selling honey and bee products from their property southwest of Okotoks, Alta.

The couple started the business in 2004 and say they worked close to 10 years without a real vacation.

But that's all about to change and they're looking forward to slowing down.

"R&R, catch up on our sleep, catch up on just chilling out," Cherie said.

"Take care of each other and friends and it's just been tough – so much of your time is allocated to the business."

The two worked in Canada's airline industry and Art enjoyed gardening.

To help pollinate his plants, he bought a couple bee hives from a friend in 1995.

"He used to run 1,000 hives," Art said.

"He was getting out of the business and so all of a sudden, I had 50 hives and I was at around 300 for a while."

They needed more space to accommodate all those bees and moved out to their Okotoks location.

But all those hives produced a lot of honey and the couple decided to open a store to sell it.

While Art worked on the production side, Cherie ran the store.

She never expected it to become so popular.

"Of course not. We're not trained in business," Cherie said.

"I've picked up loads of information along the way and definitely, I can see where we could have made some improvements, for sure."

The couple expanded their product line to include honey jams, jellies and sauces, along with hosting tours at the facility.

Their next leap was into mead production.

"Cherie came to me one day and said, 'You're going make mead,' and I said, 'Yes dear,'" Art joked.

"Mead is honey wine. It's supposedly the oldest alcoholic drink known to man – they figure around 7000 BC in China. And it was the drink of marriage for the Babylonians – that's where honeymoon and honey wine comes from."

On Feb. 17, the couple made the decision to retire and hosted a sale online and at their store to liquidate their inventory.

They were overwhelmed with more than 700 customer orders.

"It was hugely popular, but we had let go all our staff," Cherie said.

"We've been able to get a few helping hands, but for the most part, it's just Art and I that are packing up all these orders so there's been delays and I know we're really counting on everybody's patience – please bear with us."

On top of that, a computer glitch allowed them to fill orders when there were no more products on the shelves.

Cherie says it's been a nightmare that forced them to close the store to catch up with the paperwork.

They're hopeful to get all the orders out by March 15.

"We've got shipments going to every province, and even the Yukon and the States," Cherie said.

"Who would have guessed that our influence and our name would have travelled that far?"

Now, the couple are looking to sell their honey operation so the community can still have access to the products.

"I would love to see this business continue, but it can't continue unless somebody has passion to run it properly," Art said.

"It's a small business and it's not a goldmine by any means and it's a lot of effort so that isn't very popular I guess, these days," Cherie said.

"We've had some interest, so we'll be talking to these people as soon as the dust has settled."

Working for so many years with bees, Art has been stung more times than he can count and won't miss that.

"It doesn't bother me although it does hurt, like sure it does," Art said.

"But it does help arthritis so my hips used to be arthritic and they're not anymore. Bee venom therapy is very good for arthritis."

The couple say they will head out on the open road to do some camping and Art will get chance to get back to something he loves that started this whole honey journey – spending more time in his garden.

Learn more about the Andrews at chinookhoney.com.