Owners vow to rebuild chalet after fire at Mont Cascades

The owners of Mont Cascades water park and ski resort are vowing to rebuild following a devastating fire over the weekend.

The main chalet at the popular resort in Cantley, Que. went up in flames early Sunday morning. No one was severely injured, though one employee suffered minor smoke inhalation.

In a statement on its website, Cascades says the building is a total loss, but added that new infrastructure will be built as soon as possible.

"Our customers and employees remain our priority and we will put all the necessary resources to make it happen," said VP General Manager Luc Desormeaux in a statement.

The park is closed for the week. Management says a plan for reopening should be available by Friday. The park's phone and computer systems are down because of the fire, but management says that as soon as they have been restored, they will be contacting customers to discuss refunds.

"For season pass and day ticket holders, we are still considering the possibility of continuing the summer season and are awaiting expert advice on this matter," a statement from Cascades said.

According to the resort, the Cantley fire chief is investigating the possibility that the fire was due to an electrical failure. No criminal element is suspected.