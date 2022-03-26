Oxford County OPP arrest Kitchener man; seize weapons, drugs, and cash
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Oxford County OPP have arrested a man from Kitchener and seized weapons, drugs, and cash.
Officers were out at 43rd Line in Zorra Township around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a suspicious person call.
Police say they found a person inside of a vehicle that was stuck in the mud on the property.
The 30-year-old is facing a number of charges, including breaking and entering, trespassing, possession of counterfeit instruments, as well as gun and drug possession.
-
Edmonton firefighting gear featured in Ukrainian conflict coverageA firefighter in Ukraine wearing personal protective equipment, or bunker gear, emblazoned with Edmonton, was recently featured on international news coverage.
-
75-year-old man critically injured in Scarborough assault dies in hospital; suspect arrestedA man critically injured in an assault in Scarborough earlier this month has died, Toronto police say.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirusAnother company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over ArizonaMark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
-
Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finalsNipissing University’s Lady Lakers made history Sunday afternoon bringing home its first ever national medal
-
'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for UkraineMacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring breakOn Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generationsTeam Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
-
Canadian mom and 2 kids flee Ukraine, land in VancouverAt the first signs of an invasion, Anya Kholodnytaskaya and her family started packing up their lives in case they needed to flee.