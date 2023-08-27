iHeartRadio

Oxford House RCMP investigating suspicious death


RCMP in Oxford House are investigating a suspicious death in the community.

Mounties got a call on Aug. 26 at 2:20 a.m. reporting a deceased man at the nursing station.

A 22-year-old man, who had been brought in with serious injuries, was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. RCMP major crime services continues to investigate.

