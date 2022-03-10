iHeartRadio

Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.

image.jpg

Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.

Police say a light-coloured smaller vehicle with tinted windows was seen driving slowly on Thames Street following the teen around 2:30 p.m. on March 4.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

12