Oxford OPP investigating possible attempted abduction of teen girl

Oxford OPP are investigating after an alleged attempted abduction of a 13-year-old girl in Norwich, Ont.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday around 10:50 a.m. in the area of Washington and Main Street.

The girl was walking alone when a driver tried to coerce her into his vehicle. She ran away unharmed.

The man is described as possibly in his 60's, with grey hair.

The suspect vehicle is an older model silver or grey minivan with a rounded front grill and a black roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.