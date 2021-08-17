Oxford OPP investigating sudden death of 29-year-old man in Tillsonburg, Ont.

Oxford OPP are on the scene of what they’re calling the “sudden death” of a 29-year old man in downtown Tillsonburg.

Neighbours tell CTV News that a police cruiser has been guarding the entrance to 6 London Street West all day.

In a tweet, Western Region OPP say, “there is no threat public safety.”

Police have not released the man’s identity or cause of death.

The investigation continues.