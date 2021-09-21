Oxford results: Conservative incumbent Dave MacKenzie wins
CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared Dave MacKenzie winner in Oxford.
The Conservative incumbent had 47.4 per cent of the votes as of 1:15 a.m.
Elizabeth Quinto with the Liberal Party was second, with Matthew Chambers of the NDP coming in third place.
