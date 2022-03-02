Oxford St. shut down from Elizabeth to Gammage to repair downed hydro lines

The Wednesday morning commute may have gotten more challenging for some as Oxford Street will be closed in both directions between Elizabeth Street and Gammage Street following a single vehicle crash.

London police say hydro crews are currently on scene repairing downed lines from the collision that happened around 1:50 a.m. just east of Elizabeth Street.

The area is expected to remain closed until sometime into the afternoon.

Motorists should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

