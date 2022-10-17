Oxford Street delays expected in London

Drivers could see slow downs on Oxford Street starting Monday.

Temporary lane restrictions are in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. just west of Wharncliffe Road to allow for private utility work.

Pedestrian access will still be available and businesses in the area will be open during the times of road restrictions.

According to the city, drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The restrictions are expected to remain in place until Friday.