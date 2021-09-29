Oxford Street in Riverbend neighbourhood to be closed most of the day: police
Oxford Street West is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Around 6 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection for a report of multiple hydro poles down in the area.
Crews responded to find a single-vehicle crash that left hydro lines down across the intersection.
Oxford Street West is currently closed in both directions between Kains Road/Commissioners Road and Westel Bourne.
No serious injuries were sustained by the driver in the crash, there were no other occupants in the vehicle.
London Police say that the area will be closed for most of the day for hydro line repairs.
As the result of an motor vehicle collision Oxford St W will be closed to both east and west traffic between Kains and Westdel Brne. Please avoid the area.@lpsmediaoffice #LdnOnt— LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) September 29, 2021
-
Habitat for Humanity smashes fundraising recordHabitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is celebrating a new fundraising record after holding a four-day online auction.
-
BC Hydro power outage delays BC Ferries sailingMore than 2,500 people are without power on Vancouver Island early Wednesday afternoon, and the outage affected operations at the BC Ferries Swartz Bay Terminal.
-
Sask. doctors, nurses say current COVID-19 restrictions 'not enough'The Saskatchewan Medical Association and the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses are demanding stronger action to blunt the fourth wave of the pandemic.
-
Woman convicted in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church granted day paroleA woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside a church has been granted day parole for six months.
-
Canada's gold medal winning women's soccer team kicking off Celebration Tour in OttawaCanada Soccer announced the women's national team will kick-off its Celebration Tour on Saturday, Oct. 23 at TD Place against New Zealand.
-
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: expertsExperts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survivalThe riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in EspanolaAn officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-