Oxygen tanks, neonatal resuscitation equipment in medical bags stolen from Guelph vehicle

Guelph police are looking for thousands of dollars worth of medical equipment stolen from a vehicle last week.

According to a news release, a woman reported to police that someone had stolen medical bags out of her vehicle in the area of Eramosa Road and Stuart Street overnight Thursday. The bags contained oxygen tanks and neonatal resuscitation equipment, which was worth between $5,000 and $7,000.

The theft is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.