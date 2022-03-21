Oysters sold in B.C. recalled over possible norovirus contamination, illnesses reported: Health Canada

Specific varieties of oysters sold in B.C. were recalled due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada said in an alert.

The recall, posted Sunday, said Stellar Bay Shellfish recalled certain oysters from stores. The products were sold in B.C., Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, but may have been distributed to other provinces too.

Health Canada said the recall was prompted by the results of a Canadian Food Inspection Agency investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. Illnesses connected to consumption of the products were reported, but Health Canada didn't say how many people got sick.

It appears all the impacted oysters were harvested in Deep Bay, which is off the east coast of Vancouver Island.

According to Health Canada, the following products were included in Stellar Bay Shellfish's recall:

Kusshi oysters, harvested and processed on March 7, 10 and 14

Large Kusshi oysters, harvested and processed on March 7, 8 and 14

Stellar Bay Gold oysters, harvested and processed on March 7

Anyone who has the recalled oysters should throw them out or return them to the store. Those who think they became sick from eating the oysters should call their doctor.

Last week, Vancouver Coastal Health said it has seen an increase in norovirus cases associated with eating raw B.C. oysters. More than 50 people reported having "acute gastrointestinal illness" after ingesting raw oysters, VCH said in a news release Friday.

A number of oyster-harvesting areas were temporarily shut down following an investigation by government authorities and the shellfish industry. They will reopen "when contamination is cleared," officials said.

VCH warned the public against eating raw oysters.

"To kill norovirus and other germs, it is recommended to cook oysters thoroughly, to an internal temperature of 90 degrees Celsius for 90 seconds before eating," VCH said in its news release. "Avoid cross-contamination of other foods during preparation and eat shellfish immediately after cooking."

Vancouver Coastal Health would not confirm whether the recent norovirus cases it reported and the recall are related. However, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the illnesses that prompted its investigation were reported in B.C.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, cramping, chills, fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and generally emerge between 12 and 48 hours after exposure. The symptoms typically come on quite suddenly and most people feel better within a day or two.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel