The Prince Edward Island government has announced a series of strategies to help the tourism industry sector in 2021 as businesses begin to reopen.

"It feels great to have an action plan in place that the industry can turn to," said David Groom, chair of the Tourism P.E.I. Board of Directors. "We know we will have to continue to pivot and adjust throughout the 2021 tourism season, but this action plan provides the tools we need to work with whatever comes our way."

The province calls it their 2021 P.E.I. Tourism Action Plan, which was included in the province's 2021-2022 provincial budget.

Honourable Matthew MacKay, P.E.I.'s minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture, says the province has been working around the clock alongside the tourism industry for the last year as they faced difficult challenges throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Now, with this action plan and the Atlantic Bubble opening next month, we're on the road to recovery and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Brighter days are ahead for Prince Edward Island's tourism industry and I can't wait for us to get back to doing what we do best, delivering world-class hospitality to our visitors," said MacKay.

During Thursday's Tourism Industry Forum, Minister MacKay also discussed new supports for the industry. Those include:

$3 million to create a Tourism Activation Grant Program to provide tourism operators with a non-repayable grant to assist with eligible costs associated with opening for the 2021 season. More details on this program will be available in April

$1 million to create an Air Access Recovery Program with YYG Charlottetown Airport to retain and restore air carriers to P.E.I.

Funding to Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. to hire a Tourism Operator Advisor to help the industry navigate available supports and programs

"We are extremely pleased that the Government of P.E.I. has recognized the importance of air access for our province by providing this funding for an Air Access Recovery Program," said Doug Newson, CEO of YYG Charlottetown Airport. "We look forward to working together to rebuild and grow critical air service options that will be vital to our economic recovery, both for our tourism industry and business sectors."

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., says the tourism industry is working diligently to prepare for the 2021 season and they’re looking forward to reviving the industry as one of the key economic drivers on Prince Edward Island.

"We are pleased to be working with the Province of P.E.I. to offer a Tourism Operator Advisor position that will help industry navigate programs and chart their path ahead," said Clemence.