P.E.I. announces first hospitalization related to COVID-19 since pandemic began

Prince Edward Island health officials announced the province's first hospitalization related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, says the case was previously announced and involves an individual who recently travelled domestically, outside of Atlantic Canada.

Morrison says the individual has been self-isolating, as required, since returning to the island.

"The rates of hospitalizations and ICU admissions are increasing across the country so, it is not surprising that P.E.I. has reported its first hospitalization today,” said Dr. Morrison.

Dr. Michael Gardam, the chief operating officer for Health PEI, says the organization is prepared to receive COVID-19 patients, adding the province has the appropriate plans in place to take care of such people.

"While this is our first admission for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, we have been ready for this eventuality since March 2020. Staff and physicians with patient contact are vaccinated, and we have procedures to minimize any risk," said Gardam.

Due to the hospitalized case, and as per Health PEI's visitor protocol, visitor restrictions at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown are now in place on Unit 3.

Public health says visitors will not be allowed in that unit; however, one designated partner in care will be permitted per patient, following infection control guidelines.

"Islanders are encouraged to continue to access emergency and other services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital when needed, as the hospital remains a safe space to receive care," wrote the province in a news release.

P.E.I. currently has seven active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has had 167 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.