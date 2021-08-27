P.E.I. announces five new COVID-19 cases Friday, all related to travel outside Atlantic Canada

Prince Edward Island is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the new cases involves three individuals in their 20s, one individual in their 30s and one individual less than 10 years of age.

Morrison says all five individuals recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

“Contact tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating," said Morrison in the release.

P.E.I. currently has eight active cases of COVID-19.

To date, the province has reported 230 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 239,883 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered on the island.

According to public health, 90 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one vaccine dose, while 79.6 per cent have received two doses.