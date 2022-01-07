P.E. I. announces support for community halls, rinks, and curling facilities

Prince Edward Island announced support for community halls, rinks, and curling facilities on Friday.

The program will assist with ongoing expenses, such as heat, electricity and insurance, by providing non-repayable grants of up to $2,500.

“These buildings are the heart of their communities and we have to do what we can to help them keep their doors open,” said Fisheries and Communities Minister Jamie Fox.

The COVID-19 Operational Support Program for Community Halls, Rinks and Curling Facilities will fund up to 80 per cent, to a maximum of $2,500, of the estimated operating expenses from Jan. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. The program will be administered through the Rural and Regional Development division.

Community halls, rinks and curling facilities that meet the following criteria can apply:

Owned or operated by a registered not-for-profit organization or municipality

Experienced a reduction in operating revenues as a result of COVID-19

Have operating expenses in some or all of the months from January to March 2022

Have not received funding from other government sources designed to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Funding will be available by application beginning Friday, Jan. 7 and can be submitted up to Feb. 25.