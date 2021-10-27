P.E.I. announces two new cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to two.

Both cases involve people in their 40s who had travelled outside of the province. The province says contact tracing is complete and the individuals are self-isolating.

There is a flight exposure notification related to the new cases:

• Air Canada flight 7462 that departed Montreal and arrived in Charlottetown on Oct. 26

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

P.E.I. currently has two active cases of COVID-19 and has had 317 positive cases since the pandemic began.

All Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.