P.E.I. announces two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, nine people in hospital

Prince Edward Island announced two new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, involving two people between the ages of 60 and 79.

“I was saddened to learn that two more people passed away related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer.

“My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones who are grieving the losses of these individuals.”

To respect the privacy of the families, Morrison says no further details about the deaths will be released at this time.

CASE COUNT

Morrison announced 157 new cases of COVID-19 and 219 recoveries, for a total of 2,422 active cases as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

The new cases are still under investigation, according to Morrison.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Public health says there are nine people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including two people in intensive care.

There are two others in hospital who have tested positive but are being treated for illnesses other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission).

OUTBREAKS UPDATE

Public health provided an update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long-term care facilities (six facilities with outbreaks):

Andrews of Park West

Atlantic Baptist

Beach Grove Home

Clinton View Lodge

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Community care facilities (two facilities with outbreaks):

Bevan Lodge

Miscouche Villa

Early learning and child care centres:

19 centres with cases of COVID-19

Three centres open

Eight centres closed

Eight centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Other congregate settings:

Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown

Prince County Correctional Centre

Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility

Provincial Correctional Centre

St. Eleanor’s House

Public health says Morrison will announce when outbreaks are declared over.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Jan. 19, 96.1 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine, 92.9 per cent were fully vaccinated, and 61 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose. Additionally, 43,863 people have received their booster dose.

“Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the hundreds of vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children,” reads a release from public health.