P.E.I. Canada Games hailed as 'success' by president ahead of final weekend

This is the final weekend of action at the 2023 Canada Winter Games, and while there are still medals to hand out, it seems clear the event will be remembered as a winner.

Organizers said these have been some of the best-executed games in recent memory.

In two weeks, 3,600 athletes, coaches, and staff, from all 13 provinces and territories took part in 25 events at 19 venues all across Prince Edward Island.

Almost everywhere you go you hear good things about the events.

“These games have been so smooth,” said Kelly-Ann Paul, Canada Games Council president. “We’ve had the chef du mission from across the country has even said, ‘we don’t even need to meet today, things are going so smooth.’”

“That is a massive indicator of success, and it’s been years since we’ve had that level of success,” Paul continued.

The word from the athletes is much the same, with praise for accommodations, food, venues and people.

“I’m really enjoying it. I’ve never travelled this far east, so it’s definitely a great time,” said Haiden Ehmann, Team Saskatchewan archer. “Everyone here is super nice.”

Much of the credit for that goes to the 5,000 volunteers from across the island, and the country who’ve stepped up to make this event a success.

The 2023 Canada Winter Games Host Society chair, Wayne Carew, said they’re what he’s most proud of.

“Definitely the volunteers, no question about it,” said Carew. “They’ve really shown to the rest of the country what Prince Edward Island is all about.”

Carew said there have been minor issues, the kind you’d run into with any event, but for the most part, these games have gone off without a hitch.

The work isn’t done just yet.

There’ll be medal games Saturday and Sunday, as well as the closing ceremonies, teardown, and shipping the young athletes home. But after that, after two weeks of the Canada Winter Games, the people here who’ve put it on, and the ones who’ve competed, will have an opportunity to get some much needed rest.