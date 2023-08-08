P.E.I. cyclist suffers serious injuries, airlifted to Halifax for treatment

A Prince Edward Island man was airlifted to a Halifax hospital following a collision on P.E.I. Monday afternoon.

Queen District RCMP say they were called to a crash involving a cyclist and a truck in Warren Grove P.E.I. just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 76-year-old man riding the bicycle was seriously injured. He was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Halifax for treatment.

North River Fire Department, Island EMS and an RCMP collision reconstructionist were also at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.