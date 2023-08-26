P.E.I. electric authority preparing for next storm, opposition calling for transparency on government plan

The scars from Post Tropical Storm Fiona are still visible on Prince Edward Island almost a year later.

With the first major storm of the season within reach of the Maritimes, many minds are turning to what hurricanes might mean for them this year.

At the peak of Fiona all of Prince Edward Island was in the dark. The province’s power utility says they’ve spent the last year working on the recovery, much of the time has been spent clearing trees and training response for another storm as serious as Fiona, but it also includes looking forward.

“Working on our climate adaptation strategies for our entire system across the island, but as well as just thinking about our readiness, and our readiness meeting, they started in the spring of this year,” said Kim Griffin, Maritime Electric spokesperson. “We’ve been watching a number of issues in the Caribbean and following those potential storms.”

Griffin said weather patterns have changed enough that it’s really transformed the way they think about storms on P.E.I.

“We’re actually thinking about storms, really, all year ‘round now, and I can tell you at the beginning of my career, it was really more thinking about winter and then thinking about the lightning season, which is the summer, so now we’ve really evolved into an all year ‘round scenario,” said Griffin.

She said the good weather we have in the late summer and early fall is deceiving, and it’s going to take a change in mindset to realize that nice days can come so close to really serious storms.

After the storm, the provincial government promised a report into Fiona. It’s yet to be released.

“They said they were going to do this review and we’ve heard crickets,” said Karla Bernard, P.E.I. Green leader. “Nova Scotia had a briefing yesterday, and so, you know, we need to be talking about this.”

The Green party says the public deserves to know what the government learned from last year's natural disaster.

CTV News reached out to the province for comment, they did not provide an interview, but officials told CTV that the new Director of the emergency measures organization would be available for interviews on hurricane preparedness, late next week.

