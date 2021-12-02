P.E.I. enforcing new precautionary, temporary measures in response to COVID-19 Omicron variant

Prince Edward Island's top doctor is enforcing new precautionary and temporary measures in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the situation with Omicron is evolving and she hopes to know more about how transmissible it is in the coming weeks.

"I am concerned about the potential impact of the new variant on long-term care and community care residents who are at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19," said Morrison. "Nationally, case rates among children age five to 11 years are the highest of any age group. The addition of these new measures is out of an abundance of caution as we continue to do what is necessary to protect the health of Islanders.”

Effective Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. until early January, the following measures will be in place:

Anyone arriving in P.E.I. from an international destination (including the United States) must be tested at the point of entry on arrival and again on day 4. The testing on day 4 is no longer recommended, it is required. Individuals who travelled internationally who do not get a day 4 test will be subject to enforcement measures, including fines.

Any individuals who return from international travel will be unable to enter a long-term care or community care facility in P.E.I. until they have had three negative COVID-19 tests on days zero, four and eight. This applies to all staff, volunteers and visitors.

Similar to Nova Scotia, children under the age of 12 years will be unable to travel inter-provincially for the purpose of participating in sports tournaments or arts and culture events. P.E.I. cannot host interprovincial tournaments and arts and culture events for children under 12 years of age. Provincial tournaments (within P.E.I.) and arts and culture activities are permitted, as are provincial and interprovincial sports tournaments for those 12 years of age and older. P.E.I. children under the age of 12 years can attend out-of-province tournaments and arts and culture events as spectators but they may not participate in those events.

Morrison says the new measures will be reevaluated in the new year.

ONE NEW CASE

Prince Edward Island also reported one new infection of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Morrison says the new case involves an individual in their 70s who recently travelled outside of P.E.I.

Contact tracing is now complete, and the individual is self-isolating.

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

To date, the province has had 381 positive infections.

POSSIBLE COVID-19 FLIGHT EXPOSURE

Island officials also announced a potential flight exposure on Thursday.

Anyone who travelled on the following flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing site.