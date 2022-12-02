P.E.I. expands home heating assistance program as prices rise

The price of home heating oil has gone up on Prince Edward Island, but some relief is coming for those hardest hit by rising prices.

The province announced another expansion to its home heating program as prices increased by seven-and-a-half cents per litre Friday.

The spike in prices comes as temperatures begin to routinely drop below freezing.

“The price of food is more, the price of housing has gone up, the price of heating your home has gone up, and so many people are closer to that line of really needing help,” said John Burton with the Salvation Army.

Burton says this season alone, they’ve already given out one million dollars under the program, and it’s not yet the coldest time of the year.

The program has expanded rapidly. In the last two years, the income threshold to apply has doubled and the amount of money applicants can get has more than tripled.

The amount available to Islanders is now $1,200 per calendar year, an increase of $200. The income threshold to apply is now $45,000 for individuals and $60,000 for families, an increase of $10,000 and $15,000 respectively.

Early in 2021, the cap was $30,000 for only $350.

The Salvation Army says it’s already seen an increase in inquiries, even though the expansion was only announced this week.

“It’s going to be a steady flow of people, and I’m hoping that we can fit as many people back into the program in December as we can,” said Burton.

The program is open to anyone who pays their own heating costs.

The Salvation Army is encouraging anyone who may be eligible to sign up by email, by phone, or by dropping in to their office in Charlottetown.