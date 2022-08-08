P.E.I. firefighters help tenants escape from Summerside apartment building; 10 people displaced

Ten people are staying in emergency housing after an apartment building caught fire in Summerside, P.E.I., Sunday night.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at an older building on Fitzroy Street.

There were no serious injuries reported, but the Canadian Red Cross says firefighters had to help four people escape from the upper floors of the building.

The Red Cross says flames were mostly contained to one of the six units. However, smoke and water damaged other parts of the building.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the 10 adult residents with emergency housing and food and have bought them essential items like clothing.

An 11th person was evacuated from the building but was only visiting for the weekend and is not a resident.

There is no word on a cause at this time.