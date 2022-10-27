P.E.I. freezes public transit rates until March 2023
The Prince Edward Island government is freezing monthly rates on the Transit PEI system.
Since June, the cost of a monthly pass is $10 for seniors and post-secondary students, and $20 for adults. Children and students from K-12 ride for free.
The province says it will increase spending so those rates can stay the same until March 31, 2023.
“Every Islander is impacted by increases in the cost of living, including unpredictable fuel prices,” said Cory Deagle, the province’s transportation and infrastructure minister.
“Reliable, accessible and affordable public transit Island-wide is helping reduce Islander’s dependence on personal use vehicles and helping relieve some of the financial pressure on families.”
Monthly transit passes are available for purchase at Shoppers Drug Mart and Murphy’s Pharmacy locations in the Charlottetown area, the T3/Maritime Bus Terminal, the Holland College bookstore, town and city halls in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown, and through the HotSpot mobile app.
They can also be purchased through bus drivers.
The province says, since October 2021, Transit PEI has travelled over 520,000 kilometres and provided approximately 45,000 one-way trips across P.E.I.
