P.E.I. funeral home under investigation after allegations of financial irregularities

Police are investigating a funeral home in Prince Edward Island after allegations of financial irregularities.

Under the PEI Prearranged Funeral Services Act, money received for prearranged funeral plans must be placed into a trust account within 30 days of signing an agreement with a client.

On Aug. 30, 2021, police received a complaint that Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud, P.E.I., had not placed funds in trust and that the money was unaccounted for.

“Since the initial complaint, police have learned of dozens of other prearranged funeral plans that were also not placed in trust. The funds involved are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” says the P.E.I. RCMP in a news release.

The PEI Funeral Services and Professions Board is working with the PEI RCMP Major Crime Unit on the investigation. Police say the board has suspended licences associated with the business, pending a separate regulatory review.

Dawson Funeral Home is currently closed while police investigate.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the scope of these irregularities," says Sgt. Chris Gunn of the P.E.I. RCMP.

"As part of that, we are looking through the funeral home's records over the past 23 years."

Anyone who purchased a prearranged funeral plan from Dawson Funeral Home in Crapaud, between 1998 and 2021, is asked to contact their nearest RCMP detachment in Prince Edward Island.