P.E.I. hospital emergency department closes Tuesday afternoon due to lack of staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jacob Moore
The Western Hospital emergency department in Prince Edward Island closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday due to a lack of staffing, according to a news release from Health PEI.
The emergency department will open again for regular hours on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Health PEI says if anyone has these signs, they should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services:
- experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest
- experiencing unusual shortness of breath
- experiencing abdominal pain
- experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness
- an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone
- a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting
- a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher
If anyone has health concerns or requires immediate health information, Health PEI advises people to call 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.
