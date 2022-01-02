P.E.I. identifies 137 new COVID-19 cases since Friday; active infections rise to 867

Prince Edward Island is reporting 137 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, along with 84 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 867.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says the new cases are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

As of Sunday, three people are hospitalized in P.E.I. due to COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.

Morrison says there are also four people in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for the virus.

To date, P.E.I. has reported 1,503 positive cases of COVID-19.

TESTING

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts identified by public health

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

VACCINATION UPDATE

As of Wednesday, public health says 95.4 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 92.2 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses, and 41.9 per cent of children age five to 11 years have received their first dose.

Over 18,000 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.



