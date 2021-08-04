P.E.I. identifies three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday related to travel
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says two of the cases involve individuals in their 20s and the other case involves an individual between the ages of 10 and 19.
Public health says one case is related to travel within Atlantic Canada, while the other two cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is underway and anyone who is a close contact will be contacted by public health to be advised of the next steps that should be taken.
As of July 31, 57.1 per cent of eligible P.E.I. residents aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated. For first doses, 124,533 or 88.6 per cent of eligible Islanders have received one dose of vaccine.
P.E.I. currently has three active cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 211 positive cases of the virus on the island.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.
-
Local parents, students, teachers react to voluntary vaccines for back to classBack to school planning is back on, but the one thing parents don’t have to plan on is getting their children a COVID-19 vaccine if they don’t want to.
-
With less border restrictions, more tourists are arriving and booking campgroundsCampgrounds across Nova Scotia have suddenly gotten pretty busy. If the August long weekend was a litmus test for how the industry has been doing now that things have opened up a bit, it appears that the lull has passed.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Aug. 5.
-
-
New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centreCalgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
-
Edmonton-made vaccine prepares for next phase of clinical trialsA COVID-19 vaccine developed in Edmonton is moving to the next stage of clinical trials.
-
B.C. rejects calls for individualized air quality supports for people with disabilities and those at risk from wildfire smokeThough there is widespread consensus that wildfire smoke has become an annual health issue for thousands of high-risk British Columbians, the provincial government is rejecting calls for individualized air quality measures and defending its one-size-fits-all approach.