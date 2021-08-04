P.E.I. identifies three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday related to travel

Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, says two of the cases involve individuals in their 20s and the other case involves an individual between the ages of 10 and 19.

Public health says one case is related to travel within Atlantic Canada, while the other two cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is underway and anyone who is a close contact will be contacted by public health to be advised of the next steps that should be taken.

As of July 31, 57.1 per cent of eligible P.E.I. residents aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated. For first doses, 124,533 or 88.6 per cent of eligible Islanders have received one dose of vaccine.

P.E.I. currently has three active cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 211 positive cases of the virus on the island.