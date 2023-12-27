P.E.I. increases access to free heat pump program in the province

Prince Edward Island has announced a plan to increase access to free heat pumps for Islanders.

In a Wednesday news release, the province says residents with an annual household income under $100,000 may be eligible for a free heat pump.

The province has also removed property value limits to make more Islanders eligible.

The main goal of the plan is to lower the usage of home heating oil in the province.

“With over 7,000 free heat pumps installed, replacing seven million litres of home heating oil, it’s clear that Islanders are on-board to do what’s right for the environment. We still have more to do to make life more affordable in Prince Edward Island while we work towards out provinces new zero goals,” said Environment, Energy, and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers in the news release.

“By installing a heat pump, households can save $1,000 a year on energy, so we are expanding our programs to more Island families and making it even easier to apply.”

People can apply for the program through the province’s website starting Jan. 3, 2024. Anyone looking for help with their application can book appointments to visit their local Access PEI, where staff can help with submitting their application.

The documents that are accepted in order to show eligibility are:

Canada Revenue Agency proof of income statement for all household residents over the age of 18.

GST credit notice showing your address, family net income, marital status, and province of residence.

Current Canada Child Benefit Statement from the CRA.

Anyone who applies for a free heat pump with also be assessed to see if they are eligible for similar programs like free home insulation and free electric hot water heaters.

