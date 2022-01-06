P.E.I. makes changes to isolation requirements, enlists retired nurses to help with contact tracing

There are four people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island Thursday, including one person in intensive care.

“Three additional people are in hospital and have COVID-19 and are being treated primarily for illnesses other than COVID-19, where COVID-19 is not the reason for admission,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer.

Morrison reported 204 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 1,491 active infections in the province.

There has been an average of 156 cases per day over the last seven days.

CHANGE IN ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS

“Based on the evidence regarding transmissibility of Omicron, we will be adjusting the isolation requirement for cases and the isolation and testing for close contacts. The Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period, which is the time from exposure to onset of symptoms, than previous strains of COVID-19,” said Morrison.

Effective Friday, Jan. 7 at 8 a.m., fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for seven days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test if not symptomatic.

“They may leave isolation after seven days if they do not have symptoms, or if symptoms are improving, including no fever for at least 24 hours. But they should not visit high-risk settings or individuals… for 10 days from the beginning of isolation,” said Morrison.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test, whichever is shortest.

If a close contact is fully vaccinated, they must isolate for at least 96 hours after their last exposure and test on day four.

“Provided they do not have symptoms, and have a negative day four test at a Health PEI clinic, they can leave isolation. They should self-monitor for symptoms for an additional six days. During this combined 10-day period from the start of isolation, they should not visit high-risk settings or individuals,” said Morrison.

Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for seven days after their last exposure.

“They can leave self-isolation on day seven if they do not have symptoms and have a negative test at a Health PEI clinic. They must monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for an additional number of days and isolate and test if any symptoms appear. Similarly, they should not visit high-risk settings or individuals for 10 days from the start of isolation,” said Morrison.

These changes affect all current close contacts who are in isolation.

“They must have a negative test result from a testing clinic before leaving,” said Morrison.

“Some may be able to get tested today and others tomorrow and others on Saturday. I ask that you please be patient and not bombard the testing clinics today. The clinics have limited capacity and we need to spread out the demand for testing as much as possible.”

Morrison says the changes balance the risk of transmission with the need to safely isolate people for the shortest time, while minimizing disruption in the province.

“These changes do not come without risk. It is important that individuals who are cases and close contacts respect the new isolation and testing requirements,” said Morrison.

RAPID TESTS

According to Morrison, P.E.I. expects to receive 600,000 rapids tests in January – 300,000 from the federal government and 300,000 from the private sector.

“As of today, we have confirmation of shipping for 268,000 tests and that’s 162,000 from private and 106,000 from the federal government. We do not have shipping dates yet for the remaining 332,000 tests that will be delivered to P.E.I. before the end of January,” said Morrison.

“After the federal announcement yesterday, we anticipate that number will increase even further.”

PREGNANT AND COVID-19 POSITIVE

Morrison advises that anyone who is pregnant and is diagnosed with COVID-19 should contact the labour and delivery unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to connect with a health-care provider who will provide support and direction regarding pre-natal care while in isolation.

“Anyone who is pregnant and a close contact of a positive case and tests negative is required to follow the isolation and testing requirements. It is important to reschedule prenatal visits and ultrasounds that are planned during your isolation period,” said Morrison.

“If you require urgent pre-natal care during your isolation period, please call labour and delivery at 902-894-2243.”

P.E.I. ENLISTS RETIRED NURSES

Dennis King, premier of Prince Edward Island, confirmed Thursday that 15 registered nurses from the Department of Veterans Affairs Canada will join the province’s immunization team.

“I want to thank Minister MacAulay and his team at DVA for stepping up to the plate and assisting us in the days and weeks ahead,” said King.

The province has also enlisted 10 retired public health nurses to assist with contact tracing and supporting those impacted by a positive test result.

FOCUS ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

While he understands the frustration of parents who want to see their children return to sports and activities, King says the province’s main focus is trying to get children back into school.

“We have to get our kids back into the classroom before we get them back into the rink or get them back into their other activities,” said King.

“The fact that our back-to- school plan includes regular testing of students, it will give us an added comfort to begin to resume some of those activities on a limited basis around the same time of Jan. 17, if we’re able to get there.”

PROGRAM SUPPORT

According to King, Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay is working to extend the eligibility of programs that were scheduled to come to an end on Jan. 8. Those programs will now be extended to Jan. 17.

“In addition to that, Minister Fox, through his community development portfolio, will also be announcing support for community centres, rinks, legions, etc. in the coming days,” said King.

“We know that many of those community facilities are impacted by the fact that people aren’t allowed to be in them at this particular time.”