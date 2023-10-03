P.E.I. man, 24, dies following single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP

A 24-year-old P.E.I. man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Louis de Kent, N.B.

The RCMP says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Cap Saint Louis Road involving a pickup truck just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the driver, a 24-year-old man from Albion, P.E.I., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A 28-year-old man, and the only other passenger of the pickup truck, was transported to the hospital with what officers say are minor injuries.

The RCMP believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

