P.E.I. man, 29, dies following single-vehicle crash in Christopher Cross
The RCMP on Prince Edward Island says a man has died after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole in Christopher Cross.
West Prince RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 14 around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Police believe the crash happened when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Christopher Cross, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a power pole.
Police say the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.