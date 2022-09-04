P.E.I. man, 29, dies following single-vehicle crash in Christopher Cross

The RCMP on Prince Edward Island says a man has died after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole in Christopher Cross.

West Prince RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 14 around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver, a 29-year-old man from Christopher Cross, lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a power pole.

Police say the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.