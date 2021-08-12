P.E.I. man, 41, arrested after RCMP seize weapons, methamphetamine from Summerside motel room

A 41-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I. has been arrested after police seized weapons and drugs from a motel room in the community on Tuesday.

Prince District RCMP says members of the Prince District Joint Forces Operations executed a search warrant at a motel room on Water Street on August 10.

According to police, officers seized three unsecured firearms, ammunition, several types of weapons including knives, machetes and a collapsible baton, and a small amount of methamphetamine during the search.

Carl Brent Gallant, 41, of Summerside appeared in Summerside Provincial Court on Wednesday and was charged with 13 firearm offences including:

eight counts of possession of a weapon contrary to order

three counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited weapon or restricted weapon

two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Gallant was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court August 18.

The Prince District JFO unit is comprised of RCMP, Summerside, and Kensington Police Services. The Summerside Police Major Crime Unit also assisted with the search.

Anyone who suspects, illegal drug or firearm activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Prince District Joint Forces Operations Drug Unit or Crime Stoppers.