P.E.I. man arrested for driving intoxicated at 4.5 times legal limit

Kings District RCMP have arrested a man for impaired driving after police say he was found operating a vehicle at over four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

In a Thursday news release, police say they received a report of a drunk driver around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old man from Green Meadow provided a breath sample, which showed he was four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

“It is rare to see numbers this high,” Cst. Gavin Moore, media relations officer with the P.E.I. RCMP, said in the release.

“Any driver operating a motor vehicle at this level of intoxication poses a clear danger to the public.”

