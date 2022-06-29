P.E.I. man arrested for trafficking after drugs, prescription pills seized: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A Summerside, P.E.I., man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
Prince District RCMP says the 34-year-old man was arrested outside a business on Read Drive in Summerside Monday.
When they searched the man, police say officers seized money and what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone and diazepam.
The man was later released and will appear in provincial court at a later date.
