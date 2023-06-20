P.E.I. man charged after methamphetamine seized from home: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
A Prince Edward Island man is facing charges after a search warrant was issued by the Prince District Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Unit.
In a news release Tuesday, police say the Prince District JFO and East Prince RCMP executed the search warrant at a home in Linkletter, P.E.I., last Friday.
Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 6.7 ounces of methamphetamine, along with two pellet rifles and drug paraphernalia.
The man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is also facing another count of the same charge for a previous incident.
He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, which was scheduled at Summerside provincial court on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
