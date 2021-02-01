Kengsington Police say they executed a search warrant on Friday at a home in Summerside, P.E.I., seizing drugs and weapons.

According to police, 1,248 grams of Cannabis (almost three pounds) was seized, along with resin and edibles, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and methylphenidate (Ritalin).

Police also say they found a replica firearm, and “other weapons.”

A 38-year-old Summerside man was arrested during the search, and police say he was later released.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, but police did not specify when.