P.E.I. man charged for uttering threats, pointing a firearm: RCMP


Photo courtesy: RCMP

A 32-year-old Prince Edward Island man is facing several weapons charges after police seized a loaded firearm as part of an ongoing investigation.

Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a man uttering threats and pointing a firearm around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police learned that multiple people had allegedly been threatened and they began searching the area for the suspect.

Police say a 32-year-old man from Montague, P.E.I., was safely arrested a short time later. A loaded firearm was also seized from his vehicle.

Matthew Kenneth Langille has been charged with:

  • pointing a firearm
  • careless use of firearm
  • possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • three counts of uttering threats against a person
  • uttering threats against property
  • operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol
  • operation of conveyance – 80 mg per cent or over

Langille was remanded into custody and will appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

