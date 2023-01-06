P.E.I. man charged for uttering threats, pointing a firearm: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
A 32-year-old Prince Edward Island man is facing several weapons charges after police seized a loaded firearm as part of an ongoing investigation.
Kings District RCMP responded to a report of a man uttering threats and pointing a firearm around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police learned that multiple people had allegedly been threatened and they began searching the area for the suspect.
Police say a 32-year-old man from Montague, P.E.I., was safely arrested a short time later. A loaded firearm was also seized from his vehicle.
Matthew Kenneth Langille has been charged with:
- pointing a firearm
- careless use of firearm
- possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- three counts of uttering threats against a person
- uttering threats against property
- operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol
- operation of conveyance – 80 mg per cent or over
Langille was remanded into custody and will appear in Charlottetown provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
